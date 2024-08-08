He says his life has been a living hell over the past three days since learning of his sudden death.

Police are investigating but details have been scant, even after a post-mortem examination was completed yesterday, saying only that the death remains “unexplained”.

Kevin Chen died suddenly this week. Police are investigating.

Steele saw his son last week and although he said the child was “happy... smiling away”, he believed he was “in immediate danger” due to the surroundings.

He was worried about the child’s situation.

In a series of messages sent to Oranga Tamariki staff – which have been seen by the Herald – Steele outlines his concerns and fears.

“Kevin is not safe,” said one message to a case worker.

“You will see that for yourself... hopefully before disaster strikes and it will if nothing is done.

“I did everything I could.”

Steele, who is a deep-sea fishing captain, is now questioning why Oranga Tamariki did not intervene, saying that they now have “blood on their hands”.

He says he does not know how the child died – but is desperate for some answers over what happened.

“There’s definitely some big holes in the system,” Steele said.

“There’s a glitch in the system, especially when infants die.

“It’s so soul destroying, this whole story.”

In response to questions from the Herald, Oranga Tamariki DCE Tamariki and Whānau Services Rachel Leota said they were “notified of the death of a baby in Oxford” on Monday.

“We are assisting police in trying to understand the circumstances that led to this,” Leota said.

“However, because this is a police-led investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

