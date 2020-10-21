Owhiro Bay residents call Wellington Southern Landfill a 'sewage sludge cemetery'

A sample of sludge. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Residents say a landfill at Wellington's South Coast has turned into a "sewage sludge cemetery".

The Wellington City Council is facing a $185 million bill to deal with the looming wastewater sludge overload.

But representatives of the Owhiro Bay Residents' Association told councillors today the proposed plan maintained the South Coast as Wellington's "dirty little secret".

About 374,000 tonnes of sludge is processed at Moa Point treatment plant annually - a quantity which is expected to increase as the population grows.

But at the same time volumes of solid waste are projected to decrease as the council moves on waste minimisation.

This is a problem because sludge is disposed of by mixing it with solid waste at the landfill, which can be no less than a ratio of 4:1 solid waste to sludge.

The volume of sludge being produced is already close to or will soon exceed the consented ratio, so the council and Wellington Water have to come up with a new way to deal with it.

Wellington Water has assessed several options and has recommended a two-stage solution, the first being something called a thermal hydrolysis and digestion plant.

This breaks down the sludge molecules by heat, reducing the total mass, which is easier to dry or dewater.

The second stage would be the installation of a thermal dryer.

This wouldn't eliminate the sludge but it would reduce the volume by up to 82 per cent and reduce carbon emissions by 63 per cent.

Three Waters portfolio leader and city councillor Sean Rush. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Representatives of the Owhiro Bay Residents' Association described the burying of sewage sludge at the landfill as an archaic solution.

Resident Angela Wilson said dumping sludge in the landfill was only ever meant to be a temporary solution, but it has now gone on for more than a decade.

She described the situation as being a "sewage sludge cemetery".

Wilson said they were concerned the closures of other nearby landfills have resulted in the Southern Landfill increasingly becoming the regional waste centre.

"What we have now in inadequate, outdated, and broken... We want the solution to live with Wellington's brand of being an innovative and liveable city."