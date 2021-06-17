Overstayer who has illegally tarried for nearly two years to remain behind bars until deportation

An overstayer who was recently arrested will be behind bars until she is deported to her home country. Photo / 123RF

An overstayer who has been in the country illegally for nearly two years will be behind bars until she is deported to China.

Xiangiu Deng (47) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with breaching the Immigration Act, less than 24 hours after she was arrested at a flat in Dunedin's Dundas St.

Judge David Robinson noted the woman had arrived in New Zealand on May 13, 2019, on a three-month visitor visa.

She had remained in the country unlawfully and had taken no steps to legally extend her stay, the court heard.

"There are delays in arrangement for you to be deported back to China due to Covid-19," the judge said.

"That will not continue for an unreasonable period, given the period of time you've been in New Zealand unlawfully and that you refused to confirm your identity to police in the first instance."

Judge Robinson was not satisfied Deng could be released on conditions pending the flight, and remanded her in custody.

An Immigration New Zealand spokeswoman said the arrest was part of routine inquiries that are regularly carried out by the department.