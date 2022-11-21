Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Overly amorous couple caught in the act in Dunedin

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Quick Read
The couple were spoken to by police, first in the Octagon, then outside the Dunedin Railway Station. Photo / Christine O'Connor

The couple were spoken to by police, first in the Octagon, then outside the Dunedin Railway Station. Photo / Christine O'Connor

A couple were warned by police after having intercourse at two of Dunedin’s most well-known locations.

Senior sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a couple behaving offensively under a duvet in the Octagon about 6pm on Sunday.

The couple were believed to be homeless and new to Dunedin, Bond said.

They were warned for their behaviour.

About two hours later, police were called back to reports of the couple arguing, Bond said.

Then on Monday, police were again called to the overly frisky couple, this time outside the Dunedin Railway Station.

They were given another warning by police.

Latest from New Zealand