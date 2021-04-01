Outlaws MC leader's homicide: Wife pays tribute - 'They've completely devastated my life'

Peter Lui, who was fatally attacked on Monday, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

Peter Lui, who was fatally attacked on Monday, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

The wife of an Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader fatally assaulted near his Napier pad says a flat car battery that forced him to take his bike to work may have cost him his life.

Peter Lui died following an assault by two people in Mersey St in Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday.

Police have launched a homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made to date. They believe it is an "isolated incident".

His wife Kelly Cook told Hawke's Bay Today Lui had returned home to the pad on his lunch break from work as a switchboard maker at Falcon Electrical when the attack took place.

Cook believes the murder was "opportunistic" as only herself and Lui knew he was riding his bike to work due to a dead car battery.

"Someone has seen a biker and that's it," she said. "But if they'd known now who he was, it would've been different.

"This was a random attack. He wouldn't normally be on his bike, so it couldn't have been planned and he didn't have enemies."

Cook said her husband, a father of three, will be remembered as a "much loved and hardworking family man".

Lui, who was also known as China, had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for over 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

"He is the longest serving member of the Outlaws MC in New Zealand and dedicated most of his life to them," she said.

Peter Lui was fatally attacked near the Outlaws Motorcycle Club headquarters in Pandora, Napier. Photo / Supplied

The Outlaws MC, which formed in Illinois, USA, in 1935, established in Napier more than 50 years ago.

International affiliates of the Outlaws MC took to social media to share their condolences, with the Essex, UK, chapter posting: "Ride free in the forever chapter brother."

Tributes from Ireland and Stuttgart, Germany, have also been shared.

Cook says international Outlaws members are set to hold a minute silence for her late husband around the world.

Paramedics worked at the scene to stabilise him for more than an hour, but he later died at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Cook says she remains confident the public nature of the attack will lead to the arrests of the perpetrators.

A funeral service is due to be held at Napier's War Memorial Centre on Tuesday.

Cook said Lui, an electrician by trade, loved Outlaws, but equally loved his family and work.

"I don't think the two men who've done this realise they've completely devastated my life and his family's lives," she said.

"He was a brilliant husband and stepfather to my girls, and would be the first person to help anybody - he had a lot of respect for and from a lot of people."

Police are seeking sightings of a maroon Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident. Photo / Supplied

Senior sergeant Sally Patrick said police were still actively seeking witnesses to the assault.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a maroon Holden Commodore in the days prior to the incident, which was located by officers in Seddon Cres, Marewa, early on Tuesday morning.

Any truck drivers with dashboard cameras in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12.30pm and 2pm on Monday are also encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.