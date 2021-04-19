Outlaws leader homicide: Police tight-lipped on status of inquiry

The Holden Commodore car police say was seized the day after the March 29 killing. They were seeking information about the movements of the vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Police are keeping their cards close to their chests about the status of the homicide inquiry into the death of veteran Napier Outlaws M.C. leader Peter Lui three weeks ago.

No arrests have been announced in relation to the inquiry which started after Lui was stabbed repeatedly on the street and footpath outside the club's new clubhouse in Mersey St, Pandora, late morning on Monday, March 29.

Two people understood to have other gang connections were seen to have taken part in the assault after getting out of a car which had been seen pursuing Lui and his motorbike through the streets of the Pandora industrial district.

As well as the immediate scene police were focusing on the movements of a maroon Holden Commodore car recovered the next day from Seddon Cr, Marewa.

In response to several questions from Hawke's Bay Today, police media staff said: "This investigation is still ongoing and police won't be commenting further."

Police were seeking CCTV images from businesses in the area and also dashcam recordings, particularly from trucks using the streets in the days beforehand and on the day of the incident.

No statements have been made by police since April 1, after seeking public help with information on the movements of the seized car and images and recordings of events in the area where there is heavy truck traffic.