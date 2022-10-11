Toys are on the shelves at BestStart's new Riccarton Park centre. Photo / Supplied

The toys are on the shelves but the doors won't be opening to a new Christchurch daycare.

BestStart's new Riccarton Park centre hasn't been granted noise compliance due to concerns sound in the outdoor play area will affect children's hearing.

There are already at least three other running daycare's that operate near the racecourse.

Deputy chief executive Fiona Hughes said they're being prevented from opening despite spending up to $250,000 in remediation.

"We've never struck this before, so it came as a complete surprise".

BestStart had hired at least six staff for the opening of the brand new early learning centre and had several children on a waiting list.

Hughes said there seems to be a disagreement between their acoustic specialist and Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's.

"Testing shows we are only a couple of decibels off the World Health Organisations standard".

According to Te Whatu Ora Canterbury's early childhood centre information, sound in an outdoor play area can reach up to 55 decibels near a major road.

The Riccarton Park centre's outdoor area is sitting at between 56 and 57 decibels.

It's left the organisation at a crossroads.

Fiona Hughes. Photo / Supplied

Chief executive Fiona Hughes said it's frustrating to know they are so close but can't make any headway on the issue.

Hughes said they've been going through this process for a year, so they now need to work out whether its worth persuing any more action.

"There's a limit to how much money you want to throw at an issue".

Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service Waitaha Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton said they do not grant or refuse compliance but provide reports to the Ministry of Education which licenses these centres.

The Ministry of Education said they do not have a current application to license for the site.