The decision to cease operations follows a request from Children’s Minister Karen Chhour for Oranga Tamariki to properly assess the hundreds of service provider contracts being reviewed.

Chhour said that for too many years Oranga Tamariki has been the cash cow for community service providers who say they will provide – then don’t.

However, many in the whānau and children support sector say this is not the case when it comes to Tākai.

The disappointment over the announcement is evident on Tākai’s social media, with hundreds reminiscing on the support the service has provided over the past two decades.

Takai is an online parenting resource hub for those working with families. This is a screenshot taken on August 8.

The Tākai Champion for Canterbury’s Early Start Project Janine Harrison said the situation is sad to see.

She said Early Start has 27 kaimahi (staff) providing support to vulnerable families, and they use the resource every day in their front-line work.

Harrison said it helps reduce harm, increase well-being and keep children safe.

“We’re all really upset by the closure, we’re trying to save as much as we can so we’ve got some of the information on hand for ourselves,” she said.

“It was just such a lovely, living website ... the sad thing is that there won’t be new information coming to us all the time.”

It’s a perspective also reflected by Chief Children’s Commissioner Claire Achmad.

Achmad’s called for the resources to be preserved in some capacity, and has gone directly to Oranga Tamariki to request this so the investment isn’t lost.

Achmad added that Tākai’s multi-culturally informed lens is needed by frontline professionals including early childhood education (ECE) teachers and Plunket kaimahi.

“We don’t want to be taking away these trusted sources, when we actually know we need to be doing more to prevent harm.

“That’s where we get the best long-term, positive impacts for children ... and society at large.”

Chhour said Tākai is an in-house service provided by Oranga Tamariki, which is taking resources away from its core purpose – the front line.

But she said she understands its contribution to front-line work, and added this is why discussions are taking place over where the resources could now sit, given they are used across sectors.

“Oranga Tamariki taking ownership and running the site is not an option but there are other options out there and those conversations are happening.”

Oranga Tamariki has been approached for comment.




























