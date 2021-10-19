Otira Gorge on State Highway 73 reopen after large rockfall

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass between Christchurch and the West Coast is reopen again after a large rockfall. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass between Christchurch and the West Coast is reopen again after a large rockfall. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 73 through Arthur's Pass between Christchurch and the West Coast is reopen again after a large rockfall.

The Otira Gorge route had been closed since Monday when a slip above the rock shelter, on the West Coast side, spilled material including large boulders onto the road.

A truck driver was caught out when the rock slide hit on Monday and forced to stop inside the purpose-built rock shelter. The driver was rescued and the truck and trailer remained inside the shelter yesterday.

A helicopter from Christchurch was called in to clear the rockslide.

"The helicopter sluicing yesterday has resolved this issue in the short term. A more permanent solution is currently being explored," a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said.

The helicopter used a monsoon bucket to sluice off all the loose shingle and wash the cliff back to bare rock.

"Thanks to all drivers and regular road users for your patience and taking the Lewis Pass route over the past two days."