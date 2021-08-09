Ōtautahi artist reveals 'devastatingly beautiful' waiata

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Em Walker (Waikato-Tainui, Ngaati Tiipaa) reveals a new TE KAAHU waiata - the exquisite 'E Hine Ē'. Photo / supplied

Ōtautahi-born artist Em Walker (Waikato-Tainui, Ngaati Tiipaa) has revealed a new TE KAAHU waiata - the exquisite E Hine Ē.

Otherwise known as her alt-pop alter ego Theia, Walker established reo Māori project TE KAAHU during lockdown in 2020, written and produced by herself.

E Hine Ē is a "devastatingly beautiful ballad with angelic choir-like vocals and soaring melodies; held by the warm and nostalgic familiarity of a 'Māori strum' and poetic lyrics in te reo Māori".

The accompanied video holds the gaze of Walker, who's adorned by a hei matau pounamu (symbol of abundance, determination, strength) and holds the matakiirea kaahu - a manu rangatira (esteemed bird of high status), which is representative of the project's namesake and a personal kaitiaki (guardian).

"This is a waiata aroha. It is for any girl or woman you have loved or ever will love."

Album cover of TE KAAHU, a complete reo waiata album written and produced by Em Walker (Theia).

Walker, who is fluent in te reo Māori and holds a BA double majoring in Māori Indigenous studies and Te Reo Rangatira from the University of Canterbury, is a fierce proponent for the revitalisation of reo Māori and recently featured in an article in Rolling Stone Australia discussing this.

Singles like E Hine Ē and E Taku Huia Kaimanawa are the first singles from the debut album, with next single Rangirara set for release in late August.

Although TE KAAHU is seemingly a world away from the high-energy sound of Theia, there is an unmistakable strength and mana that runs through Walker's work in both reo Māori and English. Walker is at the forefront of a new generation of young creatives in Aotearoa who are determined to smash through the glass ceiling.

In keeping with the powerful simplicity of E Hine Ē, is a video shot by well-known Auckland-based fashion photographer and videographer Frances Carter.