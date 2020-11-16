Ōtara school lockdown lifted after firearm incident

Police at the scene in Johnstones Rd in Ōtara. Photos / Dean Purcell

Police have lifted a imposed on an Ōtara primary school and childcare centre after a reported firearm incident at lunchtime today.

Mayfield Primary School and BestStart's Johnstones Rd kindergarten were placed in lockdown after police were told that a firearm had been discharged nearby just before midday.

St John said they sent an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a manager unit, and a helicopter was also sent to the scene.

However, a spokeswoman said all units were stood down when it was found that they were not required.

A police spokesman said police were not aware of anyone being injured, but were still investigating the incident.

"Police recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community and we take these reports seriously," he said.

"Mayfield Primary School was put into a precautionary lockdown for a period of time given its proximity to the reported incident. This has since been lifted.

"There is an increased police presence around Ōtara this afternoon as part of our area canvas and for wider community reassurance.

"Anyone with information can contact Ormiston police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Police responded to a report of a suspected gunshot.

A staffer at the Mayfield superette said soon after midday: "All the police cars are here. We don't know what's happened, but we can see four police cars."