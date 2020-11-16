Website of the Year

Ōtara childcare centre in lockdown after possible firearm incident

Police at the scene in Johnstones Rd in Ōtara. Photos / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

BestStart's childcare centre in Johnstones Rd, Ōtara, is in lockdown after what is believed to have been a firearm incident.

A company spokeswoman said children and staff "are all safe and in lockdown".

Police said a possible dischrage of a firearm was reported to police just before midday.

Officers are in the area making inquiries to establish the full set of circumstances of this incident.

Police responded to a report of a suspected gunshot.

St John said they also responded to the incident - sending an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a manager unit.

A helicopter was also sent to the scene, a spokeswoman said.
However, all units have since been stood down.

A staffer at the Mayfield superette said: "All the police cars are here. We don't know what's happened, but we can see four police cars."