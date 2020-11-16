Ōtara childcare centre in lockdown after possible firearm incident

BestStart's childcare centre in Johnstones Rd, Ōtara, is in lockdown after what is believed to have been a firearm incident.
A company spokeswoman said children and staff "are all safe and in lockdown".
Police said a possible dischrage of a firearm was reported to police just before midday.
Officers are in the area making inquiries to establish the full set of circumstances of this incident.
St John said they also responded to the incident - sending an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a manager unit.
A helicopter was also sent to the scene, a spokeswoman said.
However, all units have since been stood down.
A staffer at the Mayfield superette said: "All the police cars are here. We don't know what's happened, but we can see four police cars."