Ōtāhuhu shooting: Victim was Alec Moala of Papatoetoe

25 May, 2021 03:46 AM 2 minutes to read

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

The man shot dead in Ōtāhuhu on Sunday was Alec Moala of Papatoetoe.

Police released the 31-year-old's name today.

Moala was killed in Beatty St in the South Auckland suburb.

Armed police guarded the scene in Beatty St, Ōtāhuhu, on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin of Counties Manukau CIB said staff were called to Beatty St just after 2am on Sunday after reports a man had been shot.

A post-mortem was completed yesterday.

Adkin said police were still investigating Moala's death, including speaking to several people in Beatty St and the wider Ōtāhuhu area.

The homicide has left neighbours shaken.

"I'm very scared," one woman said today. "I can't go outside."

She told the Herald she heard two loud bangs on Sunday and her family hid inside.

Another neighbour said she'd lived in Beatty St for 14 years and it had previously been a peaceful neighbourhood.

Some local residents have speculated that the shooting was gang-related but police have not confirmed this.

Adkin said police were providing Moala's family with support.

There was still a police presence in the neighbourhood on Tuesday, with a police officer visiting local properties.

"We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and with information valuable to our investigation," Adkin said.

"We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police for the sake of Mr Moala's family."

Adkin said anyone with information could phone 105 and quote file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.