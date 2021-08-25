Ōtahuhu shooting victim Peter Rasmussen a 'true gentleman' who loved rugby league

A man in his 70s was shot and died at the scene. Police have now launched a homicide investigation. Video / Hayden Woodward

Peter Lindsay Rasmussen, who was shot dead in his South Auckland home on Sunday night, is being remembered for his love of rugby league and the impact he had on many as a coach.

Police have revealed his name as a homicide investigation continues into his death, at age 75, in Ōtahuhu.

Rasmussen was a life member and member of the "Old Boys" of the Ōtahuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club and members are mourning his death. Many talk about the impact he had on them as a coach.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts the club must acknowledge the tragic passing of a true Ōtahuhu gentleman," the club posted to social media.

"Ras was a true Leopard who loved his club fiercely.

"He coached through all the grades right up to Premiers and served on the club committee as well as being a junior development officer.

"He still came down to support our Premiers and Premier First teams at home games and was often found after the game chatting with the players about their performance.

"Ras - you were loved by many and will be missed by all."

He is also being remembered for his time playing rugby league at Carlaw Park, a stadium known as the home of rugby league in Auckland.

A group called the Carlaw Park Die Hards has posted a photo of Rasmussen as a child, along with his rugby team members, to social media.

Rasmussen appears to have been a pillar of his community, with scores of people posting heartwarming tributes on Facebook about how he dedicated his life to rugby league and his family.

"[I'm] really going to miss the words of wisdom that you provided after all our home games and going to miss a beer with a true Blue," one person wrote.

Another wrote: "Worked with Ras at the freezing works for 10yrs, always good for a chat about league and how good his club were doing."

Police have been speaking to residents, neighbours and Rasmussen's family after the shooting at the Princes St East property, during alert level 4 restrictions.

A post-mortem examination has been done and a scene examination is ongoing.

Police said they are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding Rasmussen's death and to identify whoever is responsible.

"This is a case of an elderly man being killed at his own home," said Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

"We are also appealing to the public to provide us with valuable information.

"We believe there are people out there who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the area that may be able to help our inquiries and to give Peter's family some answers," he said.

Police urge anyone who has phone or dash camera footage from Princes St East, or along the Southern Motorway from Mt Wellington to Ōtāhuhu, or in the wider Ōtāhuhu and Manukau area, from 6am to 10pm on Sunday, to upload this footage here.

Information can also be provided by calling 10-5 and quoting file number 210822/9740. It can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.