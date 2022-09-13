Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man who died in the front yard of a South Auckland home after suffering multiple shotgun wounds had been there to support a female friend who had been threatened and slapped hours earlier, jurors in the High Court at Auckland were told today.

Alleged gunman Sosaia Vaitohi and Methuselah Talakai, who is accused of being the getaway driver, both began their trial today by pleading not guilty to the May 2021 murder of Alec Junior Moala.

"It is accepted that Mr Moala was shot dead ... but it was not Mr Vaitohi who did it," defence lawyer Anoushka Bloem said, adding that both men were in the same Crips gang. "He didn't have anything to do with Alec Moala's death."

But prosecutors noted three times in the hours and days after the shooting in which they said Vaitohi confessed to others - one time via incriminating rap lyrics, a second time to his partner's mother and a third time to a police officer as he was arrested. All three of those people are expected to testify in the trial.

The bad blood between Moala and the defendants started on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after Talakai went to the Beatty St home of Chanelle Mafileo in Ōtāhuhu to supply drugs for a planned drug deal set up by the woman, said Crown prosecutor Chris Howard. But the deal fell through after Mafileo's connection found a different supplier, he said.

"This angered Mr Talakai," Howard explained. "He demanded money from her. He began taking some of her belongings and he slapped her in the face."

After he left the house, Mafileo was worried he would return and so called Moala for help, prosecutors said. After Moala arrived at the home, he at some point took her phone and texted Talakai, leading to a heated exchange, they said.

Alec Junior Moala was shot dead in May 2021. Photo / Supplied

"Mr Moala asked him why he slapped Ms Mafileo," Howard told jurors.

Talakai's response, Howard said, was: "I'll see you soon."

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, Viatohi was with Talakai and also warned Moala that he would "come see you".

At 2.10am, prosecutors said the two co-defendants showed up outside the Beatty St home with a 12-gauge shotgun.

"Talakai remained inside the car while Mr Vaitohi got out and approached the address," Howard said, explaining that Moala and Mafileo were sitting on a bench just outside the front porch having a smoke. "In total, Mr Vaitohi fired three shots from the shotgun."

At least one shot was to his upper chest area, resulting in wounds to his face, chest arms and legs and piercing Moala's heart. Another shot, prosecutors said, was to his back.

The defendants left the shooting scene, prosecutors said, in a Honda Jazz that was later tested and found to have DNA matching Moala and Vaitohi.

At about 4am that same day, Vaitohi was getting a ride to this partner's house from a roommate of his sister's, according to prosecutors. During the ride, Howard said, the defendant began rapping "about someone rushing him and him going bang".

"He mentioned he threw his pop-away in the bush," Howard added, explaining that the defendant had been known to use that term for a gun.

Sosaia Vaitohi (left) and Metthuselah Talakai are on trial for murder in the High Court of Auckland, accused of killing Alec Moala in May 2021. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Later that morning, he arrived at the home where his partner lived with her mother.

"He said [to the mother] he wanted to see her daughter before the pigs turned up for him," Howard said.

He then is alleged to have told the mother someone had been "talking s***" before "I shot him twice" - firing a third time as the man went to hug him.

Days later, as Vaitohi was arrested at The Quadrant Hotel in central Auckland, he initially denied any involvement in the shooting. But as he arrived at the police station, he had a change of heart, Howard told jurors.

"What do you want to know?" Vaitohi is alleged to have asked the officer who was with him.

"Who shot Mr Moala?" the officer replied.

"I did it," Vaitohi is alleged to have responded.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.