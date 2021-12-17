Ōtāhuhu homicide: Trio accused of Peter Rasmussen's murder appear in court

Peter Rasmussen, 75, was shot dead in his Ōtāhuhu home on August 22, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Three young men accused of shooting a 75-year-old to death at his South Auckland home have made their first appearances at Manukau District Court, each defendant declining to immediately enter a plea or seek bail in back-to-back hearings.

Police announced the arrests of the trio, aged 18, 21 and 29, earlier today - nearly four months after police began investigating the August 22 death of Peter Rasmussen.

Each man was granted name suppression until their next joint court appearance.

Rasmussen was a stalwart of the rugby league community, having helped coach and mentor many national rugby league legends - including five players who went on to serve as captain of the Kiwis, the national rugby league team.

The meat processing plant worker spent six decades at Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club, where he started as a young player later coached. Even after his coaching tenure ended, he stayed active with the club, attending games every weekend up until his death and helping to mentor.

"He was one of the old school hard men of rugby league, and in life generally," club president Wallace Dumper told the Herald in August, several days after his death. "He could say what he liked to anybody and they would just stand there and listen."

Police at Peter Rasmussen's home in August after he was shot dead. Photo / Michael Craig

Counties Manukau Police Detective Inspector Karen Bright said today that the investigation into Rasmussen's death continues and police were not ruling out the possibility of additional charges.

"The investigation team has worked tirelessly to resolve this case for Mr Rasmussen's family," she said. "This will be the first Christmas they will spend without him but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief and comfort."

The three defendants are set to appear together next month at the High Court at Auckland.