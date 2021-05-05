Otago police officers took civilians on unauthorised ride-alongs

Photo / Supplied

Otago police took members of the public on unauthorised ride-alongs, an investigation has found.

Police had notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority that officers had allegedly taken unauthorised passengers in their patrol vehicles numerous times.

Police also investigated whether officers had searched the police database for those members of the public without justification.

The investigation found that two officers drove members of the public in patrol cars when on duty without authorisation.

''The officers' behaviour breached policy and was below the expected standard of conduct,'' the IPCA summary states.

But the investigation also found the police database had not been used for unauthorised purposes.

Police took appropriate actions with the officers and reinforced messaging about not taking unauthorised passengers in their vehicles, the IPCA found.