One person has died and another is in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Westland last night.

The crash occurred around 8.35pm on State Highway 6 on Ruatapu Road between Ruatapu and Ross, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, the driver of one of the cars died at the scene.”

The injured driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital. Nobody else was involved.

Police are providing support to their next of kin.