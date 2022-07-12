The ford over Silver Stream at Whare Flat this morning after a vehicle was washed away there last night. Photo / Gregor Richardson

There is disbelief that people tried to cross a swollen river near Dunedin, where one person has lost their life.

The car plunged into the Silver Stream river while trying to cross a ford off Silverstream Road at North Taieri last night.

Emergency services began the search after receiving an emergency call about 9.10pm.

One body was recovered this morning.

he Silver Stream river in flood today. Photo / RNZ

Two people who were in the vehicle were safe, a police spokesperson said.

Initially police said two people were missing.

The incident happened near scout camp at North Taieri. Photo / Google

Melanie Helm, who runs a Scout Camp nearby, said heavy rain had made the Silver Stream river high and swift.

"It's very sad to hear that but I can't believe people even tried to cross that river. Last night when I was out there it was very swift - you couldn't tell it was a ford."

Police continue to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner.