Organisations call for free public transport trial in Wellington

There are calls for a free public transport trial in Wellington for tertiary students and community service cardholders. Photo / Andrew Warner

By RNZ

A group of 36 organisations are calling for a free public transport trial in Wellington for tertiary students and community service cardholders.

In 2022, Auckland Council will pilot reduced fares for trains and buses for low-income passengers.

To match it, the Victoria University Students Association wants a trial for Wellington, and have formed a petition and penned a letter to Minister of Transport Michael Wood.

Association engagement vice-president Grace Carr told Morning Report the minister has yet to respond but hoped to hear from him soon.

"We've seen a real need in the community, especially around students and community service cardholders, for free public transport," Carr said.

"The cost of living in Wellington is ridiculous and we think this is a real tangible way to make a difference in people's lives to alleviate some hardship."

The organisations want the minister to work with the Greater Wellington Regional Council and want a meeting with him to discuss a possible trial and to share their stories.

The group was proposing the trial for all tertiary students and community service cardholders, Carr said.

"Whilst Auckland is running a 50 per cent trial, I think if we give free public transport this would make a good research comparison.

"We are being pushed further and further out of the city, because of the rising cost of rents, people are spending around $30 on public transport a week.

"In general, if you reduce the cost of living, this will really make a big difference for those communities that are marginalised in Wellington."

She said a lot of people relied on public transport to get across the city.

RNZ