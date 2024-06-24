A heavy rain warning for the north of Hawke's Bay now also extends south of SH5 from Tuesday morning. Graphic / MetService

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne for today and tomorrow.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential rapid rises in water levels and hazardous driving conditions.

Severe gales with speeds up to 120km/h are expected, particularly affecting coastal areas.

MetService has upgraded its rain watch to a warning for the southern parts of Hawke’s Bay as concern grows for a significant rain event associated with a storm approaching the east coast.

Multiple warnings were issued from Tuesday morning for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne as both regions prepared for a lashing of “severe” gales and heavy rain.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for 36 hours from 9am Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday for Hawke’s Bay north of State Highway 5 to Gisborne and south of Tolaga Bay, with 150 to 180mm of rain expected inland and 80 to 120mm of rain about the coast.

Another orange heavy rain warning is in place for 30 hours from from 9am Tuesday until 3pm Wednesday for Hawke’s Bay about and south of State Highway 5, with 140 to 180 mm of rain about the inland ranges and coastal hills, and 80 to 120 mm elsewhere.

An orange strong wind warning will also take effect for 18 hours from 12pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from Wairoa north, including Mahia Peninsula.

Severe gales are expected, with southerlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places. Most of the extreme wind is expected to be felt in coastal areas.

MetService meteorologists indicated the slight potential for all three warnings to escalate to a red warning and also warned of the possibility of further rain from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were also possible.

MetService advised residents to clear their drains and gutters, avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

“The current warnings are forecast for the peak of the bad weather,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said on Monday.

“What we’ve had is a big low-pressure system sitting out in the Tasman Sea for the last two weeks, and this is sort of like its last play in the game. A smaller low-pressure system looks to develop quite quickly off the East Cape for two days.”

Peak intensities of rain would range from 10 to 15mm/h and could be expected from Tuesday afternoon until before dawn on Wednesday, with surface flooding and slips a possibility.

MetService advised through social media that an extended period of strong winds will mean dangerous coastal conditions along the East Coast.

People could continue following the MetService website for further weather and warning updates.

MetService issued a storm warning for the Portland Coastal area along the east coast from Cape Runaway to Cape Turnagain and a gale warning off the coast of Hawke’s Bay from Portland Island to Cape Kidnappers.