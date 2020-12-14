Oranga Tamariki deputy head Hoani Lambert has resigned, chief executive confirms

Grainne Moss has confirmed Oranga Tamariki deputy chief has resigned

By RNZ

Grainne Moss has confirmed Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Hoani Lambert has resigned, but she herself is not stepping down.

Moss has been speaking to media after appearing before the Waitangi Tribunal as chief executive of Oranga Tamariki.

Asked how she justifies keeping her job, Moss says she believes she has the full confidence of her team.

She says she's looking forward to continuing the work of Oranga Tamariki.

She says she believes the country's institutions have a structural racism problem - as well as the country at large.

"I think that society has a structural racism problem, and all of our institutions have a structural racism problem ... the concessions were made, they were well considered,

She was expected to speak to media about 5pm but cross-examination continued at the Tribunal for another half hour.

Moss last month refused to step down following a submission to the Tribunal's urgent inquiry into Oranga Tamariki in which she admitted the Children's ministry was yet to eliminate structural racism, or fully adopt the recommendations of a 1998 report.

Minister for Children Kelvin Davis had refused to express confidence in her leadership.

Moss has been under pressure since a Newsroom investigation into attempts by social workers to remove a week-old baby from its mother in Hawke's Bay sparked multiple inquiries and reports.

More to come...

-RNZ