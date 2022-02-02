Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 2 following a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / File

Traffic is being diverted on State Highway 2 following a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / File

A person has died in a collision between a van and a ute near Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services responded to the incident on State Highway 2 at the intersection of Ohiwa Beach Rd about 2.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications spokesman said there was one fatality.

He said three Fire and Emergency vehicles responded to the crash. One person was trapped and extracted from the vehicle, he said.

A St John spokesperson said three patients involved in the accident were treated at the scene.



Six St John vehicles responded to the incident including a pair of rescue helicopters from Tauranga and Hamilton.

One patient in critical condition was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital and another patient in serious condition was airlifted to Whakatāne Hospital.

A patient in moderate condition was taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance, the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson earlier said the road was closed.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Northbound traffic was being diverted down Waitotahe Valley Rd and southbound traffic is being diverted down Paerata Ridge Rd.

Police have been contacted for further comment.

More to come.