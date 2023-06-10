Police say they will have a "visible presence" overnight and through the weekend in Ōpōtiki, amid an increased gang presence in the Bay of Plenty town since a man died following a "disorder-related incicent" last night. Photo / File

Police are on alert amid a large gang presence in a Western Bay of Plenty town after a man died following a “disorder-related incident” last night that’s being investigated as a homicide.

An Ōpōtiki resident told the Herald they’d seen patched Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members “coming into town thick as anything … and there’s cops everywhere”.

Residents feared there would be retaliation incidents, the woman said.

Police confirmed they would have a “visible presence” in the Ōpōtiki area over the weekend.

“Scene examinations will continue, and police will be undertaking reassurance patrols in the area overnight”, a police spokeswoman said.

“We’re aware that there has been a gang presence in the vicinity of the scenes since last night and while there have been no significant issues reported today, police will respond to any if they arise.”

Police launched a homicide investigation after the man was found seriously injured in St John St, Ōpōtiki, after authorities were alerted at 11.05pm, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said.

“CPR was commenced, but the man died due to the severity of his injuries.”

This morning, she saw five or six police cars when she drove past the scene of the man’s death, near St Joseph’s Catholic School, the resident said.

When she returned in the afternoon “there were red [gang] patches everywhere”.

“The whole road was covered”, she said, estimating she saw up to 30 patched gang members.

The death of a man last night in Ōpōtiki, Bay of Plenty, is being investigated by police as a homicide. File photo / Ulrich Lange

The resident sometimes saw Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members in Ōpōtiki, but didn’t recognise anyone at the scene. The Barbarians are a chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

“They were out of towners, I’ve never seen them before.”

People should call 111 immediately if they witness any suspicious behaviour or are concerned for their safety, the police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information that may help should call police on 105 quoting event number P054943128.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org