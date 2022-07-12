This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

I just know Richie [McCaw] and Kieran [Reid] as the last two captains, see Eden Park as one of the great global rugby stadiums, as do all our visiting international teams like the Irish and the Lions before them.

You aren't fully initiated as a Wallaby or a Springbok unless you have played the ABs at Eden Park, that is how revered it is.

In the chase for the bright and shiny new thing we often forget the wonderful assets we already have and are too quick to forget that.

Some in Auckland think a new Waterfront stadium is the answer to all our prayers but Eden Park has most of that and with very modest upgrading could have the whole lot too.

Auckland's Eden Park is New Zealand's biggest stadium Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Christchurch is its own special case and the city needs a quality stadium facility, should have had one five years ago at least.

I don't want to be the presumptive Aucklander on a matter that is for Christchurch but there are a couple of things I would offer with the best of intentions.

First, you must have a great stadium fit for purpose for rectangular events and other activities like concerts. Eden Park needs you to do this too.

The higher quality our stadium network is nationally - and that's the top four or five stadiums in the major population centres - then the more likely we are to attract global events and those who will see the potential for multiple events and games while coming down all this way to NZ.

A completed stadium network will be crucial to ever attracting World Cups here and just one of those needs to be at 50,000 to 60,000 capacity.

The country doesn't need more at this size and Eden Park fits that bill perfectly with the ability to upgrade and go even bigger.

Christchurch needs to be at that 25,000 to 35000 size. From a network view.

Secondly, don't build it to compete with other city venues which already exist and can fulfill the need for conferences, functions and meetings perfectly well.

Become part of a symbiotic network of facilities in Christchurch each feeding off and supporting each other, not competing with each other. I don't know the detail of the internal design but there could be a lot of money going into functionality that might be duplicating what you already have, like the wonderful new convention centre.

Te Kaha Christchurch multi-use arena Stadium. Photo / Supplied

There might be some economies here if this functionality is a big part of the design?

Have the best rectangular stadium you can with an outstanding fan and player/performer experience and don't try and be all things to all people.

Difficult trade-offs but our experience at Eden Park is maintenance and depreciation for rarely used facilities is an ongoing heavy financial burden every year not just at the build.

I wish Christchurch well with your big decision on Thursday and look forward to a new stadium in whatever final form joining our major stadium network across Aotearoa which will benefit us all.