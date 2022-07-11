Special edition of New Zealand Herald hits the streets of Christchurch

The Monday edition launched a major editorial series on the future of Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

The Monday edition launched a major editorial series on the future of Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

The New Zealand Herald has hit the streets of Christchurch with a special edition of the newspaper.

The 48-page special Monday edition was printed in Auckland in the early hours of this morning and sent down to Christchurch on one of the first flights out.

It arrived at Christchurch airport and was transported by an NZ Post heavy truck to NZME offices before it was given out at Riverside, Cashel Street Mall and Christchurch Airport.

Today the Herald and NZME launched a major editorial project on the future of Christchurch.

It will debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents and explore whether an amalgamation of councils to create an integrated super city is the right option.

We will examine the issues facing the city, profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region's diverse communities and help voters to choose their future in this year's local body elections.

Today's front cover features red and black livery and the headline 'It's a gamechanger' with an exclusive interview with All Black great Richie McCaw.

McCaw said the latest design for the venue, which has been beset by delays and cost increases was "pretty amazing".

'To take the conditions of the weather out of it... will be a game-changer, especially in the middle of the winter," McCaw said.

Inside the special Christchurch edition were a series of articles, images, and graphics on Christchurch's future.

Senior reporter Kurt Bayer investigates if Christchurch could become New Zealand's newest Super City and warnings from Auckland for Cantabs that the boom is coming, ready or not.

Reporter Will Evans reports on the looming decision on the Christchurch stadium project and Colin Mansbridge, CEO of the Crusaders, warning city leaders not to drop the ball.



Christchurch City Council is set to vote on the yet-to-be-built Christchurch indoor stadium - a multi-purpose arena with 30,000 seats in the centre of the city.