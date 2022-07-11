Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Christchurch stadium: Is the $683m project worth it? Your questions answered

3 minutes to read
This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

• Live Q&A will begin at 9am. Ask your question in the comments section below - you'll need to be signed into your Herald Premium account first. The usual House Rules apply.

Does

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.