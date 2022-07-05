Christchurch City Council has received the largest amount of submissions on a public consultation in a decade regarding the future of a long-awaited stadium. Photo / Supplied

Strong support to push ahead with Christchurch's over-budget stadium.

Christchurch City Council has confirmed 77 per cent of the 30,000 submissions received are in support of the extra $150 million being spent.

Council Research Analyst Aimee Martin says 8 per cent indicated they want the project paused and re-evaluated, while 15 per cent say they want it stopped completely.

The submissions will be analysed in more detail over the coming days, before councillors make their decision on July 14.

Last night, Christchurch mayoral candidate and former Canterbury District Health Board boss David Meates changed his tune on what he thought the next steps of the stadium should be.

During a debate on RNZ's Checkpoint, Meates said if the cost of the project was final, he would agree to building the stadium.

"If it's a fixed price where it is a full and final cost and there are sufficient funds to enable the city to respond to other unplanned events, then yes."

Meates previously called for a pause on the project.

He told Checkpoint, if a stadium is not delivered, it's going to "remain a grievance" in Christchurch.

But he said that the cost of the project could not continue to keep rising.

"We do need to know if that is the full and final cost. We can't keep having these costs going up and up and up."

In just over three weeks 29,200 submissions were received, with almost 4000 of those being on the last day.

The largest number of submissions before this project was its "Share an Idea" consultation after the 2011 earthquakes.

The consultation was sparked by a $150 million price hike for Te Kaha stadium, announced by the council last month.

The projected price tag is now $683 million, with higher costs stemming from inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages.

Residents expressed whether to push ahead with an increased budget, pause the project and re-evaluate the design, or abandon the stadium altogether.

Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger told Checkpoint he had been told by the stadium board that the current price was fixed until July 15.

Consultation for Te Kaha closes at 11.59pm tonight.

- Additional reporting RNZ