The rolling average for Covid-19 cases is on the rise. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION

One of my best mates has just made it out of the Covid storm after being smashed by the virus.

Wracked with pain - a sore body, head, and limbs, he said it was worse than any man flu he could ever remember.

Isolated, he hid away in a darkened bedroom - not to be seen by his wife and children for days.

They would text him to make sure he was still alive, leaving him in peace as he wished the pain away and his appetite to return.

I have not had Covid - yet.

I know I am probably going to get it at some point, if I haven't already, and it's not like I haven't been exposed!

My youngest son aged 12 picked it up over Queen's Birthday and brought it home with him for the long weekend from Akaroa.

Sick for two days, he had a sore throat, could hardly eat or move, his limbs aching, head hurting - there was no energy in his body to even get on the Playstation such was the vice of the virus.

Then after a couple of days he emerged happy, healthy and desperate to go skateboarding - he was still testing positive and we all isolated in the house for seven days like it was 2020. It brought back bad memories, those dreaded lockdowns, four walls, told to stay at home - except this time we had the keep the virus in the house - not try to keep it out.

Despite not wearing masks, we could not catch the Rona. We shared plates, knives and forks but still missed a brush with the invisible beast that has wreaked havoc on the world.

So when the second booster was announced last week I was in.

If I have been lucky to not catch the virus so far, why not protect myself further?

I rushed down to the pharmacy and got my fourth jab of the vaccine.

This time it was really easy. You have to make a booking these days - no roll ups or walk-ins in my neighbourhood.

Guess what? No wait time at the chemist either, no fuss and few questions.

They just looked up the system to make sure they had the right Hamish Clark - I was surprised how many there are in the country as I was quizzed about my address to make sure they got me.

A quick jab and seconds later it was done. Add on the standard 10 to 15 minute wait time, and then out the door.

There was a steady stream of excited double booster victims coming through the door.

For those who have had Covid, you have to wait three months before you can get another vaccine if you want it.

With coronavirus numbers shooting through the roof - 3000 more on Tuesday than the day before, I would recommend you get another shot if you are eligible.

Covid ain't going away and for me it's the best protection I can get without a condom!