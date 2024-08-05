“Despite the team’s best efforts, energy costs have risen from 15% of our total production costs to in excess of 40%.

“We can’t pass these increases on to our customers because this is a New Zealand issue, and we sell into a commodity market where the price is the price.”

Ryan said overseas competitors were paying between $60 to $100/MWh.

The cost of energy was a challenge the company had been grappling with for a number of years “but the mountain keeps getting higher”.

“As a business, we’ve invested tens of millions into capex [capital expenditure] to improve production and energy efficiency,” Ryan said.

“The team’s hard work has seen us significantly improve production capacity, while at the same time reducing our energy use by 20-30% for every tonne produced.”

The company had a historic policy of maintaining a high level of energy price hedging to help manage the risk of increases and volatility, he said.

“However, as these arrangements have come up for renewal, the cost of replacing them has been unaffordable in the context of remaining globally competitive.”

Ryan said staff were still working normal hours at both sites but were focused on maintenance and other activities.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said there would be huge implications if the closure became permanent.

“That amount of jobs is huge, and it goes beyond that,” he said.

“You have small businesses and a lot of associated people around that.”

Kirton said he thought the Government had a responsibility to safeguard the interests of the community.

“Whether it’s a stop-gap thing, I’m not sure.

“We [council] certainly want to support management in their bid to get the Government to sit up and listen to what they have to say around [electricity] prices.”

Ryan said a step change in pricing was required to make manufacturing viable in the long term.

That would require “some sort of government intervention” or a material increase in generation - or both.

“We need to be able to see long-term energy price stability and affordability.

“Without this certainty, our options are limited.”

He said a material increase in generation capacity was not a realistic ask or solution in the short-term.

“We have been aware of the risks associated with the rising cost of energy for some time now, and it is a sign of the seriousness of the situation that we are taking these measures.”

As well as rising energy costs, market prices for pulp and timber were relatively low and under pressure, Ryan said.

Kirton said it was impossible to reduce energy prices overnight.

“The provider of energy is the one we need to be talking to.

“I guess it’s a case of wait and see and hope they get operational again.”

