Operation Trojan Shield: Four sought in Hamilton court-ordered warrants

The warrants were issued by Judge Spear in the Hamilton District Court today.

A court-ordered warrant for four men wanted over alleged drug offending in the transnational operation Trojan Shield yielded almost immediate effects.

The Operation targeted the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine, as well as money-laundering activities in New Zealand and abroad, and last week resulted in 35 people being arrested across New Zealand.

More arrests have since been made and more than $3.7 million in assets have been seized since - including cannabis, methamphetamine, iodine, firearms, vehicles and cash.

Senior members of the Comancheros in Waikato, Mongrel Mob in Waikato and the Head Hunters were among those arrested.

While 17 people had appeared in the Hamilton District Court last week, there were four men police were still seeking.

The Auckland crown prosecutor's office this morning took the unusual step of seeking warrants in court today for two men aged 50 and 26, both of Hamilton, a Te Kauwhata man and a 30-year-old Hamilton man.

Judge Robert Spear granted the warrants and within an hour the 30-year-old from Hamilton - who is facing 45 charges - handed himself in to police.

Police were at midday still seeking the three others.

Meanwhile, two more accused reappeared after being arrested last week.

A 27-year-old Te Kauwhata man was denied bail and remanded in custody to reappear in court in August. He also pleaded not guilty to 38 charges.

A 33-year-old Hamilton man was also denied bail and remanded in custody without further plea until June 29. He faces seven charges.