Three Mongrel Mob affiliates were arrested in Nelson yesterday after an alleged aggravated robbery in October. Photo / File

Nelson police arrested three men yesterday after an aggravated robbery in October as part of the ongoing enforcement to disrupt gang activity, Operation Cobalt.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday October 23 three men allegedly assaulted, threatened, and robbed a man after offering him a ride.

Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.

Police said they executed search warrants at addresses associated with those believed to have been involved in the incident on Wednesday November 3 and all three men were arrested.

“Tasman police are committed to ensuring we contribute to Operation Cobalt by targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activities. We want to send a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and people will be held accountable for their behaviour,” police said.

In a statement today, police said: “The victim in this incident was going about his business and should not have been subject to such senseless intimidation and violence and such behaviour will not be tolerated in our community”.

The group of men taken into custody, aged 22, 26 and 29, are all patched or associate members of the Mongrel Mob.

They have all been charged with aggravated robbery and appeared in the Nelson District Court today.