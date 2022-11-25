Operation Cobalt has seen new charges laid after arrests in the Wairarapa. Photo / File

Wairarapa police arrested three people over the past two days as part of preventing organised crime in the area through the ongoing Operation Cobalt.

The armed offenders squad helped carry out several search warrants, which led to firearms, drugs and cash being found and seized.

Police also impounded five vehicles and seized cash for unpaid fines and issued “a number” of infringement notices.

Of the three arrests, a 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with breaching bail, and a 20-year-old man was charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

Two people have already been before the Masterton District Court, while the other is expected to appear next week.

Police warned six other people for drug offending.

Detective Corey Reid said he hoped these arrests would send a strong message that offenders would be held accountable for causing harm to communities.

“This latest operation was a part of the proactive action being taken with Operation Cobalt, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.”

Reid said there would be a “highly visible” police presence ahead of Christmas, and the community “can be reassured by this”.

Police said anyone with information should contact 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Our message to gang members who want to continue to victimise our communities with drugs, violence and firearms, is that we will be targeting you,” Reid said.