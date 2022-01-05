Opening of Napier's Marine Parade beach to be assessed day-to-day

Surf life saving training conducted in preparation for the summer season at Waimārama Beach in December 2019. Photo / Ian Cooper

Surf life saving training conducted in preparation for the summer season at Waimārama Beach in December 2019. Photo / Ian Cooper





Surf lifesavers have today reopened Marine Parade beach in Napier after deeming large swells were too dangerous to swim for two days.

Pacific Surf Life Saving Club captain Leah Cooper said the swell dropped today and the lifeguards were on patrol with flags out.

"We will be assessing conditions on a day-by-day basis," she said.

Over the 2020/2021 period, lifeguards nationwide made 513 rescues and helped 1142 people to safety, which Surf Life Saving spokeswoman Lwindi Ellis said was an increase on previous years.

"That's potentially down to the early start of the summer, warm weather and high numbers of people at the beaches."

Hawke's Bay has a 10-year average of two drownings a year.

Police spokeswoman Amelia Vaughan said the police use social media and other tools to help surf life saving staff notify the public when beaches were too dangerous for swimming.

"Signage will be posted where available and beach users will be approached and encouraged not to enter the water."

Surf life saving patrols are at Waipatiki, Westshore, Marine Parade in front of Ocean Spa, Ocean Beach and Waimarama.

They will patrol every day until January 28, then on weekends only until the end of February.