Only in Rotorua - a trip to the Ngongotahā Four Square with a goat

Are you kidding?

That's how Kate Murray felt when she pulled up to the Ngongotahā Four Square this morning to find a goat tied up outside.

"We went to get some eggs for breakfast and two dogs and the goat were just tied up outside with the ladies shoes, politely taken off and placed outside."

The scene gave Murray a lot to giggle about in the early morning.

"Welcome to Ngongotahā...only in Ngongotahā.

"It was a really nice morning, it probably would have been really nice to be out walking your goat."

The goat could be seen hanging around the bin, catching some morning sun. Photo / Supplied

The goat was seen on a longer rope, giving it access to a snack on a rogue Subway wrapper.

"I'd say the goat probably had it better off than the dogs."

Murray believed the goat was in good shape but did not think the lady who owned it was a local.

"She looked like she was backpacking, she had this big hiking pack on."