Rāhui placed on Lake Rotokawau after drowning

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotokawau near Rotorua after a young girl drowned yesterday.
Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council co-chairman Dr Ken Kennedy said a karakia had been officiated at the lake early this morning by himself and Lake Rotokawau trustees Rangimahuta Wiringi-Easthope and Herbert Hapeta.
A rāhui has been placed on the lake from early this morning until further notice.
Kennedy said he believed the child was four-years-old.
In Māori culture, a rāhui is a form of tapu restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga of the area.
A police media spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident about 4:35pm yesterday and confirmed a young girl had died.
Her death will be referred to the Coroner.