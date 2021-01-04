Rāhui placed on Lake Rotokawau after drowning

A karakia was officiated at the lake this morning. Photo / File

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotokawau near Rotorua after a young girl drowned yesterday.

Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council co-chairman Dr Ken Kennedy said a karakia had been officiated at the lake early this morning by himself and Lake Rotokawau trustees Rangimahuta Wiringi-Easthope and Herbert Hapeta.

A rāhui has been placed on the lake from early this morning until further notice.

Kennedy said he believed the child was four-years-old.

Aerial view of Lake Rotokawau near Rotorua. Photo / File

In Māori culture, a rāhui is a form of tapu restricting access to, or use of, an area or resource by the kaitiakitanga of the area.

A police media spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident about 4:35pm yesterday and confirmed a young girl had died.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.