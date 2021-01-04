Fire alarm leads to evacuation at Rotorua's managed isolation and quarantine facility Sudima Hotel

Sudima Quarantine Hotel Rotorua. Photo / File

Heavy rain is the suspected cause for the evacuation of one of Rotorua's isolation facilities on Monday night.

At 6.46pm a fire alarm went off at the Sudima Rotorua managed isolation facility, a managed isolation and quarantine spokeswoman said.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded.

"Those inside the affected block of the facility were safely evacuated as per fire evacuation processes," the spokeswoman said.

"FENZ have advised the cause was a false alarm; possibly caused by heavy rainfall."

Managed isolation and quarantine staff including New Zealand Defence Force staff assisted by hotel staff, worked to ensure 60 returnees evacuated the premises safely to the designated assembly point.

"Emergency evacuation and preservation of life must always be the priority in such situations.

"The safety of our staff and returnees is our top priority to ultimately ensure the safety of our community."

All isolation facilities operate in a Level 4 environment, the spokeswoman said.

"In evacuation situations where guests need to be evacuated outside, strict infection prevention controls, developed by the Ministry of Health, are followed to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19.

"These protocols include use of PPE and masks and physical distancing rules. All these protocols were followed."

Returnees safely returned to their rooms at approximately 7.10pm when the facility was declared safe.

Cleaning of areas used by returnees during the evacuation has taken place.