Police are asking for the public's help for any sightings of this vehicle of interest, a Nissan Navara. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a ute as part of their continued investigations into the suspected murder of a man found dead in Onerahi.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Whangārei CIB, is calling for any sightings of a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara.

Doell said police were particularly interested in the vehicle's movements throughout the Whangārei and Onerahi areas on October 26 and 27.

Police say the Nissan Navara has been seen in the Kawakawa and Kaitāia areas over the past three days. Photo / NZ Police

Her appeal comes after a man was discovered dead in a Kāinga Ora house on Edge St in Onerahi last Thursday.

Foul play was suspected as police announced last Friday they were launching a homicide inquiry in response to the man's death.

Doell said the Nissan Navara was understood to have travelled through Kawakawa and Kaitāia over the past three days.

"We are interested in that vehicle and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team," she said.

"We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with Whangārei police."

Police were again not in a position to provide any further comments about the man's identity.

However, those who knew him had acknowledged his passing online without revealing who the man was.

"Police want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far," Doell said.

But she said they knew there were a number of people within the community with information related to the man's death who are yet to come forward.

"... we urge them to do the right thing and contact police," she said, reiterating that they were determined to hold those responsible to account.

Doell said anyone who withholds information from police in relation to the homicide investigation or is found to be those responsible could face serious charges.

Police have not yet released information on who made the grisly discovery of the man's body on October 27 or how he died.

Word spread about the homicide after the Advocate made an enquiry to Northland police after learning of the heavy police presence on the quiet 350-metre cul-de-sac.

A forensic investigator at the Edge St property last Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A neighbour said a young woman and her child lived in the home, owned by Housing New Zealand, but that they had heard nothing unusual in the days around the man's death.

Police were called to the Edge St address around 3pm on Thursday, where a forensic team carried out a scene examination.

Doell said at the time that a post-mortem examination and formal identification would also be conducted.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 221027/5890.