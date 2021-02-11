One seriously injured after logging truck rolls in northern Hawke's Bay

One person has serious to moderate injuries after a crash in Wairoa district. Photo / Google Maps

A seriously injured person was airlifted to hospital after a logging truck rolled in northern Hawke's Bay on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the remote Ruapapa Rd near Tuai, Wairoa, about 6.07am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said one person was trapped inside and was being extricated from the truck.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with serious injuries was transported by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Wairoa District Council said Ruapapa Rd will remain closed between the Ruapapa Rd/Waireka Rd Junction and the Ruapapa Rd/Otoi Rd Junction.

"The road is closed for all of today, overnight and tomorrow morning while police undertake their investigation," a WDC spokeswoman said.

"We will provide further updates as soon as we receive them."

Two rural fire trucks, one urban fire truck and an ambulance also attended the scene.