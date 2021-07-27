Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One seriously injured after being hit by a car during 'disorder incident' in Napier

Quick Read
The scene of the disorder on Plowman Cres, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The scene of the disorder on Plowman Cres, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Sahiban Hyde

One person has been seriously injured after being hit by a car during an incident understood to have involved roughly a dozen people on a Napier street this morning.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the "disorder incident" on Plowman Cres, Onekawa, about 10.27am but most of those involved had left the scene by the time they arrived.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries at the incident, after a car hit them and had been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.