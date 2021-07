[A_150720WCBRCAmb01.JPG]

Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was transported to Whanganui Hospital after a car crash in Bulls.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision between two cars at the intersection of Holland Crescent and Bridge St at 4.30pm on Thursday.

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition by ambulance.

No one else was injured in the crash.