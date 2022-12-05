One person taken to hospital after crash in South Auckland, bus detours on Favona Rd

Emergency services responded to a crash on Favona Rd, Māngere this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

One person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition following a crash in South Auckland this afternoon.

Two fire trucks are attending a crash on Favona Rd, Māngere, after Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the incident at 1.58pm today.

St John sent one ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

A witness of the crash said a diversion was in place for westbound traffic. Auckland Transport said the road was closed from Harania Ave.

Buses are following detours on Favona Rd, with route 309 missing three stops near the crash.