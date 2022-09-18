A person suffered serious burns in a house fire in Manurewa, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / File

A person suffered serious burns in a house fire in Manurewa, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / File

A person is in hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out at a house in South Auckland overnight.

Fire crews and emergency staff were called to a property on Nina Place, in Manurewa, after reports of a fire about 12.10am.

Police said the victim suffered what was described as "serious burn injuries" and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

However, Police acknowledged they are making inquiries about the fire - including working to find a person thought to live at the house.

"Police are making inquiries to establish the whereabouts of an occupant who has not been located at this time," a statement said.

St John also confirmed they were called to a fire incident in Manurewa shortly after midnight.

Three ambulance vehicles and one clinical manager were sent to the scene.

"We assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Middlemore Hospital."

The house is now under Police scene guard until it can be determined to be safe to enter.

An investigation is ongoing, Police said.