One person seriously injured during 'large fight' in Hawke's Bay

A large group of people fought outside a property on Venables Avenue on Saturday, with one person taken to hospital in a serious condition. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a large fight on a Napier street.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 11.15pm on Saturday to Venables Ave, Onekawa to a "large group of people fighting outside a property".

When police arrived, they found at least one person injured, and the person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, the spokeswoman said.

Police also stopped a vehicle on Riverbend Rd in relation to the disorder.

The spokeswoman said the Criminal Investigation Branch had been notified and was making further inquiries.

Earlier in the day, about 3.40 pm, police received a report of a male in a vehicle pointing a firearm at another vehicle in a part of rural Hastings near Tomoana and Whakatū.

No shots were fired.

Armed police located the offending vehicle later that afternoon and stopped it in St Aubyn St, Saint Leonards, about 4.45 pm.

Police spoke to those in the vehicle and it appeared the reported gun was an imitation firearm.