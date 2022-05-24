Fire crews work at the scene. Photo / Oscar Francis

Emergency services are rushing to an incident at a Central Dunedin Hotel where one person is seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said they were attending an incident at Scenic Circle Hotel on Princes St.

A nearby resident told the Otago Daily Times they heard an "extremely" loud bang about 9am.

The noise sounded like something large hitting the ground.

A reporter at the scene witnessed firefighters using an aerial truck to remove a man through a window on the first floor of the hotel.

The firefighters used a stokes basket to transport the man into a St John ambulance.

There were three fire appliances, three police cars, an ambulance and two other St John vehicles at the scene.

The ODT understands there is construction going on at the site.

A staff member at Scenic Circle Hotel told the ODT it was not willing to make a comment about the incident at this stage.

- More to come