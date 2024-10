A man covered in blood is carried by stretcher from a Christchurch McDonald's restaurant after a suspected stabbing tonight. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services attend a suspected stabbing tonight at McDonald's on Memorial Dr in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A witness told the Herald there was a large emergency response to the McDonald’s for what appeared to be a man with stab wounds.

Multiple ambulances including airport fire services and Westpac rescue descended on the restaurant, the witness said.

“McDonald’s workers were helping with the injured person. The victim has now been transported to hospital ambulance.

“Police have now cordoned off the McDonald’s and are speaking to people inside the restaurant.”

The witness said the injured man was carried out on a stretcher “covered in blood”.

The Herald has sought comment from police.

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.