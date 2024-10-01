Advertisement
One person in serious condition after State Highway 1 Auckland crash, road closed

NZ Herald
One person is in serious condition following an accident on Auckland’s Nothern Motorway. Photo / NZME

One person is in serious condition after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Auckland’s Nothern Motorway.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended the scene around 9.20pm.

The spokesperson said one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one firetruck was in attendance.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the motorway northbound Puhoi Offramp to Twin Coast Discovery Highway was closed.

