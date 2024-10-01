One person is in serious condition after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Auckland’s Nothern Motorway.
A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended the scene around 9.20pm.
One person is in serious condition after an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Auckland’s Nothern Motorway.
A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, a rapid response unit and an operations manager attended the scene around 9.20pm.
The spokesperson said one person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one firetruck was in attendance.
NZTA Waka Kotahi said the motorway northbound Puhoi Offramp to Twin Coast Discovery Highway was closed.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
The region's population will grow – housing, roading and infrastructure are the priority.