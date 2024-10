How senior business leaders are feeling, moves to restore confidence in Auckland’s rail network and why Air New Zealand is cutting back on domestic services.

A person is in a serious condition after an incident in New Lynn, West Auckland.

A police spokesperson said a person was found with a serious injury on Portage Rd at 4.33pm.

“At this stage inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Hato Hone St John was notified at 4.33pm. An operations manager, rapid response unit and two ambulances are in attendance.