One person was taken into custody on Tuesday evening after an incident in Hawai. Photo / File

One person is in custody after an incident near a motor camp in the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday evening.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of an assault "in the vicinity of a motor camp" on SH35 in Hawai, located about 27km east of Ōpōtiki.

Police were alerted at about 9.50pm.

"It appears one person has been injured," the spokeswoman said.

"It appears to have occurred in the vicinity of a motor camp and one person is now in Police custody."