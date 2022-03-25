Police were called to the scene this morning. Photo / NZME

One person has died and another is in hospital following a serious crash near Matamata on State Highway 27.

Emergency services were notified of the incident just before 8am this morning.

Police said in a statement the crash was between two vehicles at Tatuanui.

"The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene."

Police have since confirmed one person died at the scene. Another person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, police said.

Diversions were in place this morning on State Highway 27 at Cussen Rd and at Ngarua Rd.